Sydney Sweeney has clapped back at body-shaming trolls who have negative things to say about her body.

The actress, 27, took to Instagram to share a video containing body-shaming comments posted by trolls about her.

It can be noticed that the usernames of the body-shaming trolls were not covered in the video.

One commenter, who is apparently from Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom, said, "Whoever this individual is, she has a horrible body..."

"She is extraordinarily average, which is why she always makes sure her chest is the first thing to enter any room," another commenter, who is from Sydney, said.

The negative comments are then followed by photos and videos of the "Anyone but You" star working out.

Some show Sweeney working out in the gym. There are also videos of her in a boxing ring.

Fans flooded the comments section of her post to leave positive comments.

"They only hate you because you're a better individual than themselves," one positive comment read.

Another said, "No one is prepared for BEAST MODE SYD!"