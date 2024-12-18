Joey Lawrence says he's "very thankful" that his wife Samantha Cope is giving him a second chance after she filed for divorce in August amid allegations that he had an affair.

Lawrence, 48, announced on Dec. 4 that he had reconciled with Cope, 37. She officially dismissed her divorce filing on Dec. 1, and it was finally dismissed by the court on Dec. 10. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence admitted making "mistakes."

"I'm very thankful. It's been great. You know, you make some terrible mistakes and it just feels great to have a second chance to get everything right," Lawrence told the outlet. "So I love her to death and I'm very thankful."

The split came amid rumors that Lawrence had an affair with his "Socked in for Christmas" costar Melina Alves. In a statement on Instagram at the time, Lawrence denied having an affair with Alves, saying that they "became close friends" but "did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie."

In a similar statement, Alves described having a "meaningful friendship" with Lawrence but not a "sexual relationship."

In the interview, Lawrence admitted he made "some serious mistakes," however.

"You don't handle things correctly and there's a lot of pressure and like I said, going through it publicly doesn't make it any easier," he said. "And then you make some more bad decisions... And at the end of the day, life is what happens outside of the cameras. And when your heart is hurting, just to have an opportunity to get it right this time with her... I'm really thankful. She's amazing and I love her to death."

Lawrence said he now understands the need to "put your wife first," but said "there's a lot of things that come into play that just make it very difficult to do that."

-- With reporting by TMX