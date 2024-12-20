To META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a massive 5,000-square-foot bunker in Hawaii with extreme security measures is nothing but a "little shelter."

"I think the whole thing got blown out of proportion, as if the whole ranch was some kind of, like, doomsday bunker," he said while speaking of his property in Hawaii on The Circuit. "It's just not true."

The bunker, according to The Wired's 2023 investigation, is connected to two mansions via tunnel. It contains space for mechanical equipment, living areas, an escape hatch, multiple guest houses and a concrete-filled metal door similar to ones found in a bomb shelter. The Hawaiian property, with a $100 million price tag, also features various agricultural structures and a collection of 11 treehouses that were connected by rope bridges.

The billionaire has taken intentional measures to respect the natives and locals, though Zuckerberg's presence in Hawaii is seemingly still controversial.

He also revealed during the interview that he's in his ranching era, aiming to farm the highest quality meat possible. This has been carried out through vertical integration farming, growing macadamia nuts on-site and brewing beer to increase the cows' appetite.

"Started raising cattle at Koolau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch," he shared via Instagram. "We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees. My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."

While Zuckerberg has chalked up his tropical bunker as a solid refuge for hurricanes, the access to "a private gym, pools, sauna, hot tub, cold plunge and tennis court" hints at much more fleshed-out plans for the space.