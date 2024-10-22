Mark Zuckerberg is stepping out in style alongside his wife, Priscilla, as fans continue to call out the tech giant's apparent "glow up" style.

Less than 24 hours ago, the longtime couple posted a photo dump for fans at what appears to be a 70s themed party, where his wife unapologetically danced the night away. The final picture in the reel features Priscilla showing off her best dance moves.

The cover photo was a picture of the two sharing a smooch, as they glammed up in sequins and patterns while standing under strobe lights.

"Disco queen wanted a party," Zuckerberg, 40, simply wrote in the caption of the photo reel. The post gathered over 200K likes in less than 24 hours, prompting fans to comment on the event they shared.

"Zuck been cool asf after his update," one fan wrote, referring to what social media calls a "glow-up" due to his revamped look and updated style. "Zuck glow up needs to be studied in universities," another said. "The timeline changed when Zuck stopped wearing that grey t-shirt everyday," another poked.

Another user in the comment section claimed that the CEOs appearance just hasn't been the same, taking off in a trendy direction since a particularly extravagant wedding. "He is changed after attending Ambani's wedding," the fan wrote.

Other pics in the reel include Zuckerberg seemingly speaking to his wife at the mic, the two embracing around peers and family, and a solo shot of the Facebook CEOs stylish ensemble — which included a patterned studded jacket, open shirt, and white pants.

The tech tycoon began dating Priscilla Chan back in 2003 after the duo met at a Harvard fraternity party. The lovebirds moved in together seven years later in 2010, before tying the knot during an intimate ceremony which took place in the backyard of their Palo Alto home.

The couple celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first date, a journey which the 40-year-old described as a wild ride. "We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school," Zuck told 'PEOPLE' last year.

"I asked her out but told her we'd need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride."

Zuckerberg and Chan share three daughters: Maxima, 9, August, 7, and Aurelia, 1.