Amid a wildly unexpected circumstance, a video of University of Colorado football star Travis Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, has been posted online and quickly made the rounds of social media.

A video of Lenee appearing to bump and grind with another guy in a club has been circulating the Internet and has grabbed the attention of fans and pundits.

TRAVIS HUNTER GIRLFRIEND CAUGHT THROWING IT BACK AT A PARTY🤯 pic.twitter.com/6NHFlSlwXq — Kris Thompson (@kristhompsonn) December 22, 2024

The video, which surfaced on Saturday, sparked a slew of conversations and rumors about Hunter's girlfriend.

The footage shows Lenee grinding on a guy in a LeBron jersey while Hunter waited outside (or so observers say).

The incident was quickly branded a "bad look" for the couple on social media, and some felt sorry for Hunter as the media spotlight intensified.

One user commented, "Man! He is going to learn!" focusing on the potential charge this moment can have on the young athlete.

Another fan added, "I hope he has his support system around him. Y'all gonna break down a future GOAT before he can become a GOAT."

The incident comes on the heels of a string of disturbing disclosures concerning Lenee, most notably a music video several years ago that has surfaced and also raised some eyebrows.

As such, her behavior has come under more scrutiny than one could imagine, and online detectives are scouring her social media presence for any further troubling content.

Just the same, a few admirers defended Lenee in tweets, arguing the public response might be too strong, particularly for someone who is not very famous.

"Is it really that serious?" one commenter asked fans as they urged fans not to rush to conclusions without knowing the full content.