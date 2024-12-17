Travis Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee, recently opened up about the extraordinary lengths Hunter went to maintain his sobriety during their relationship, shedding light on a personal side of the athlete that many fans haven't seen.

In an online video, reposted by DJ Akademiks, Lenee shared that during the early stages of their relationship, Hunter often accompanied her to parties but chose to stay outside instead of participating. "He doesn't drink," Lenee said. "And I'm Hispanic, so I have tequila like in my veins. So I drink — I don't drink a lot, but I drink — and I used to party and stuff. He would literally drive me, sit outside for hours while I'm inside partying, and then take us home."

She described Hunter's unwavering support, emphasizing that he never forced his lifestyle on her or others. "He never tried to be like, 'Oh, just because I don't drink, you can't drink, or you can't hang out with your friends,' " Lenee explained.

Hunter, widely praised for his achievements on the football field, including his recent Heisman Trophy win, has now been celebrated for his character off the field as well, despite the couple's relationship under increased scrutiny.

"Find something else to talk about," the wide receiver clapped back in a recent stream on Twitch. "Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got. My girl been with me for five years," he added after she was criticized for not immediately standing up during his Heisman Trophy win, and their awkward exchange on the field after the Buffaloes' dominant win over Oklahoma State in early December.

"My girl been with me for five years. Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me," he continued. "Y'all go do something else with y'all life. Clickbait pages stop, y'all better stop I'm telling y'all. Something bad is gonna happen to y'all [if you] keep doing that. Y'all better stop that. I ain't playing."