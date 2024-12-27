Eleven Illinois teenagers are facing felony charges for allegedly luring two men on dating apps then beating them and damaging their vehicles after being inspired by a social media trend, police said.

The Mount Prospect Police Department said Thursday that the suspects, 10 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy, were identified following an "extensive investigation" after the two violent encounters on July 8.

At around 9:45 p.m. on July 8, a 41-year-old victim came to the police station to report he had been battered by a group of teens earlier that evening. He said he had used a dating app and arranged to meet a person at a parking lot at 606 West Northwest Highway, but instead arrived to be confronted by a group of teen boys who allegedly battered him and damaged his vehicle. The victim said he fled in his vehicle, and was followed by the teens in their vehicles.

At around the same time, at 9:54 p.m. on July 8, officers responded to a report of a battery on the 400 block of See Gwun Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old victim who said he was battered by a group of teens who also slashed his vehicle's tires. That victim also said he had used a dating app to arrange to meet a person, but instead arrived to be confronted by the suspects. The victim tried to flee in his vehicle but stopped once he realized his tires had been slashed, and approached a nearby home to ask them to call 911.

That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the first attack and identified some of the suspects in the video. After a lengthy investigation, a total of 11 juveniles were arrested after they willingly turned themselves in between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20.

The teens face a variety of charges including felony counts of mob action, aggravated battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and criminal damage to property. One suspect is facing two additional felony hate crime charges for allegedly yelling racial and other derogatory slurs during the attack.

Investigators learned the teens allegedly got the idea for their attacks from a viral social media trend.

"We are asking parents to take these incidents as an opportunity to talk with their teenage children about the seriousness of actively participating in these types of trends they see on social media," said Police Chief Michael Eterno.

-- With reporting by TMX