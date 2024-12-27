OnlyFans creator Scarlet Vas announced she gave birth to her first baby — with her stepbrother.

Vas, who married her stepbrother Tayo Ricci in 2023, posted her new bundle of joy on Instagram Wednesday, December 25.

"Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived🤍," Vas wrote in the caption. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄."

The post included a photo of Vas laying in a hospital bed holding her newborn, with a white heart emoji covering her face, with Ricci hugging the pair. A second snap included a close-up picture of the new parents holding their baby's hand.

Vas, who boasts over two million followers on Instagram, also posted a video of their growing family the day after.

"And then there were three 😱," she penned in the caption.

"A belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you ⭐️Love from the Ricci's⭐️," she shared on Instagram with a carousel of family holiday photos.

Vas, who appeared on Aussie soap drama Neighbours before leaving in 2018, met her husband when she was a teenager in Melbourne. They later became "family" when their parents married, making them official step-siblings. The duo ended up falling deep in love.

Despite some calling their relationship "gross," Vas told news.com.au how critics doesn't affect them "because we have each other."

"I don't really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining," she told the outlet in an interview published in November. "If something's really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic."

"We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends," she added. "Our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say. So we've known each other for a very long time."

The adult content creator married her TikTok star beau — who has over eight million followers on TikTok — in September 2023 in Mykonos, Greece.