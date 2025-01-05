En español

Nicole Kidman ('Babygirl') and Salma Hayek Pinault crossed paths on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes. To many, their interaction could have just been one of many that evening outside the Beverly Hills Hilton. However, many were curious to see their reunion after they shared an uncomfortable moment in public.

Fashion and pop culture enthusiasts immediately thought back to the Balenciaga Spring/Summer show during Paris Fashion Week in early October 2024.

It all started when Salma seemed to be trying to get herself, Nicole, and the American singer Katy Perry, who was nearby, to pose for a photo on the red carpet in Paris. In an effort to make it happen, the Mexican actress took the Australian star by the arm. Those who saw the moment in photos or videos sensed an awkward tension, even discomfort.

Nicole appeared unimpressed by Salma's attempt to move her, responding with gestures suggesting discomfort. Many read Kidman's lips and think she said, "Don't touch me."

Despite this, sources close to both stars later dismissed the incident as an "exaggeration," insisting they were still as close as ever and that there was no bad blood between them. However, Salma's husband, the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, was spotted seated between them during the fashion show.

Whether it was an uncomfortable second, minute, or day, all seemed forgiven at the Golden Globes. The two were spotted laughing, holding hands, and chatting as if nothing had ever happened. Perhaps they were discussing how quickly social media jumps to conclusions based on out-of-context moments.

Salma was there to present an award, while Nicole was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in the erotic thriller 'Babygirl.' Both looked stunning, happy, and ready to enjoy the night.

Coincidentally, the actresses also shared sweet moments with Selena Gomez on the red carpet, showing kindness and generosity toward the younger generation of stars.

Was their Golden Globes encounter enough to silence online rumors of a feud? Only time will tell. As everyone knows, things can shift in an instant, especially when blown out of proportion.

Originally published in LatinTimes.