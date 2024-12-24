Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson dove headfirst into uncharted territory for their provocative new film, Babygirl.

The erotic thriller, directed by Halina Reijn, explores power dynamics and forbidden desires in a charged relationship between Kidman's character, a reserved CEO, and Dickinson's daring young intern.

But it was the duo's commitment to a specific "unspoken rule" on set that kept their intense performances sharp and believable.

"There was an unspoken thing that we adhered to," Dickinson explains in an interview with the Associated Press.

"We weren't getting to know each other's personal lives," he continues. "When we were working and we were the characters, we didn't veer away from the material."

Dickinson adds, "I never tried to attach all of the history of Nicole Kidman. Otherwise it probably would have been a bit of a mess."

The approach ensured their on-screen connection stayed focused, allowing them to embody their complex characters fully without personal distractions.

Things Get Erotic in Babygirl

Babygirl, set for release Christmas Day, has already generated buzz for its bold storytelling and fearless performances.

Critics have praised it as an unflinching look at female desire and control, with Rolling Stone highlighting its ability to spark "conversations about consent, the fetishization of control and the forbidden rush of crossing a half-dozen lines far more than the usual cougarsploitation."

For Kidman, the role demanded a raw vulnerability rarely seen on screen. In scenes ranging from tender to unsettling, she portrays a woman grappling with suppressed desires and societal expectations.

Reviews, like one from People, describe her performance as brave and "Unbound," with Kidman capturing the character's mix of shame, relief and liberation.

Dickinson, too, delivers a standout performance as Samuel, a character whose ambiguity and directness present both challenges and opportunities.

Critics agree that Babygirl is more than just provocative — it's a daring exploration of sexual and emotional boundaries.

With Kidman's fearless portrayal and Dickinson's magnetic presence, the film has already cemented its place as a must-watch. See a trailer below.