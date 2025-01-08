Brooke Shields is getting candid about aging as one of the world's most famous faces, including a "TMI" story about a plastic surgeon who performed a shocking procedure on her without her consent.

In her upcoming memoir, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman," the 59-year-old actress revealed she had experienced chafing, bleeding and discomfort since high school due to the length of her labia, and her "wonderful" gynecologist recommended she pursue a labia reduction.

"Of course, it's not covered by insurance because it's considered cosmetic, which is very interesting," Shields wrote. "The last time I did check, I did not want to be a porn star."

Still, she shelled out for the procedure believing it would relieve her discomfort. But when she visited her Beverly HIlls plastic surgeon for her post-surgical checkup, he "proudly" told her he threw in "a little twofer" she hadn't asked for or consented to — vaginal rejuvenation.

According to the National Institutes of Health, vaginal rejuvenation reduces the diameter of the vagina "mainly for sexual reasons."

Shields described being "dumbfounded," comparing the "irreversible ... invasion" to a "rape of some kind."

Shields said she hid the rejuvenation from her husband, Chris Henchy, "for the longest time" because she felt "shame."

Despite the story being "too graphic or simply TMI," Shields felt she had to share her experience in order to help other women.

"If we are to change the way we approach and talk about women's health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues," she said. "Shame is no longer an option."

"Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman" is available for pre-order ahead of its official release on Jan. 14.

-- With reporting by TMX