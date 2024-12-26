Elon Musk showed off his weight loss on X, admitting he takes Mounjaro.

On Wednesday, December 25, Musk shared a photo of himself wearing a full Santa Claus suit, complete with a fake white beard, Santa hat, and black boots and belt.

"Ozempic Santa," he penned in the post's caption, which has nearly 300K likes.

In two follow-up tweets, he wrote: "Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!"

"Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it," Musk clarified, with a laughing emoji. Tirzepatide, an anti-diabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and weight loss, is sold under the brand name Mounjaro. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers Mounjaro to be a first-in-class medication, and was approved by the FDA for weight loss in November 2023.

The 53-year-old isn't the only one showing off their new slimmer figure.

Serena Williams showcased her new svelte figure on social media. Williams, 43, posted two photos on Instagram on December 11, working on a laptop in what appears to be a private jet.

The retired professional tennis player wore a black tank top, covered in a orange and white throw blanket. The second picture featured a blanket-covered Williams eating bread.

Former 'Euphoria' star Barbie Ferreira also showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation. The 27-year-old's new appearance sparked widespread speculation about her possible use of weight loss medications.

Fans on X compared recent mirror selfies to earlier photos of Ferreira, noting the dramatic change in her appearance. Some referenced the horror film The Substance, while others directly speculated about Ozempic use, with one user commenting that "Ozempic is one hell of a drug."

Lil Rel Howery debuted his much slimmer and fitter body in July 2024.

The Get Out actor took to Instagram to create an "appreciation post" for himself and the hard work he's put in to lose weight through the years.

In the post, the 45-year-old shared photos of him looking toned in a purple shirt and dark pants at the premiere of his then-new movie, Harold and the Purple Crayon, in Los Angeles.

"I've worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally. I'm so proud of myself. This is the best I've ever felt and looked in my whole life," he wrote in the lengthy caption. "Honestly. To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to a the next level of pure happiness. Whatever you do please do for yourself and if you can don't take the short cut really put the work in this is a whole just straight hard work nothing else and that's the honest to God Truth. Let me be an example of truly putting the work in."

The Chicago native also included a clip of him shadowboxing shirtless and holding a pair of dumbbells.