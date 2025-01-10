Morgan Geyser, now 22, has been granted release from a Wisconsin psychiatric facility, 11 years after the notorious "Slender Man" stabbing case that shocked the nation.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ordered her release on Thursday, January 9, following positive expert testimony about her progress.

The case stems from a 2014 incident when Geyser, then 12, stabbed classmate Payton Leutner 19 times during a sleepover in an attempt to please the fictional internet character "Slender Man."

Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier had lured Leutner into the woods under the pretense of playing hide-and-seek. Leutner survived after crawling to a nearby bike path where a passerby found her.

Three psychologists testified to Geyser's improvement during her time at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Dr. Brooke Lundbohm noted that Geyser has been off anti-depressants for nearly two years without symptoms.

Dr. Deborah Collins testified to Geyser's improved coping skills and expressed remorse, while Dr. Ken Robbins warned that continued institutionalization could be counterproductive to her rehabilitation.

Judge Bohren ordered Wisconsin's Department of Health Services to place Geyser in a group home under supervision for 60 days for further evaluation. The judge noted her good attitude and compliance with treatment protocols, stating, "She's done what she's supposed to do."

This successful bid for release follows several previous attempts, including a denied petition in April.

Geyser's co-defendant, Weier, was released in 2021 after spending nearly four years in the same facility, stating in a letter that she needed to be part of society to become a productive member of it.