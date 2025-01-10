Ray J is embarking on new beef 10 days into 2025.

The reality TV star took to social media to issue a clapback after getting into a heated exchange with rapper Sukihana's boyfriend, Snoop.

The rap star's bae posted himself wearing what appears to be Ray J's diamond chain, prompting him to address the issue online. Snoop antagonized the Love & Hip Hop star by flaunting the chain and urging him to come get it back in various social media posts, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Ray J told fans he "woke up so creative" because of people trying to mess with him, and claims haters are trying to "ruin my happiness," in a video posted to his Instagram Stories Thursday, January 9.

"I'm tired of females and dudes trying to press me and thinking that it's gonna turn out sweet," Ray, 43, expressed. "This might be one of the most all-time rants I've ever done."

"I'm doing it on Twitch, and my first topic is Suki. My first topic is Suki and her boyfriend. Yeah, a lot of weird s**t is happening this morning, y'all. Tap in," the "Wait a Minute" musician added.

In the reel of clips obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Snoop is seen wearing a hand knitted "Pooh Shiesty" mask, shaking his head at Ray J, maintaining that it isn't just him, but the "whole hood" is passing his chain around.

"Boy, I got this n***a wanting to make a Twitch," Snoop teased in the video. "Aye check this out man, the whole hood got that chain on I don't even know where [the chain] is at. But Imma put it on tonight, since you think I wanna be you tonight," Sukihana's bae teased.

"Police deez nuts, boy. Boy from Florida, we already told you one time, ain't you f****d up one time down here? Man, Imma make you matter. I wanna beef," he added, while swinging what appears to be Ray J's chain.

Fans ran to the comment section to weigh in on the matter, with one maintaining that Ray J "be in too much mess."

"So you're on the net confessing to stealing his chain?? Ok," a second responded. "Lmfao how you get yo chain took by yo girlfriend boyfriend," a third poked. "This is what happens when you hang around Ratchet H.o.Es," a fourth wrote.

Princess Love exposed that Ray J was "in love" with Suki. Love went on record exposing intimate text messages between him and Sukihana, doubling down that she is done with him.

"Hey suki, it's Princess... I don't want Ray please tell him to stop trying to [have sex with her]," Princess wrote in a text from her estranged husband's phone. "Got a hold of his phone.. damn it's a lot of b*****s in here," she teased with four laughing emojis.