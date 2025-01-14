Reality TV star Courtney Stodden said she is now in a constant fight-or-flight mode amidst the LA wildfires and the resulting evacuation of thousands of residents.

As California continues to battle the ongoing fires in Pacific Palisades and other places, the reality TV personality posted herself getting quite emotional and crying about what is happening.

Stodden said on the post, "I was really hoping 2025 would be a fresh start—full of joy and good things. The holidays should've been a time of celebration, but instead, they felt like a lot of stress. I mean, I just got married and moved into my first home—huge milestones! But even with all that, it's come with its challenges."

"The fires have kept me on edge, and I haven't fully been able to catch my breath after moving around from rental to rental (all of my adult life). It's been so hard to watch, and it's impossible to ignore the constant threat," she added. "I already deal with anxiety, so now with the uncertainty, I'm constantly in that fight-or-flight mode, feeling like I can never fully settle or feel peace at home."

"I just really hope things start to get better," she wished.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, having to leave her beautiful Calabasas house has made her nostalgic for her childhood.

"Smoke has filled lungs, I am coughing, my eyes are welling with tears... my ex homestead is burnt to the ground," she said. "I see the fires glow from my new home, safe yet ready for evacuation."

The reality star clarified that she had to switch between rentals in the last several years due to financial difficulties following a divorce and broken engagement.

She shared that all of those feelings and anxieties are returning to her now that she had to pack and leave her new home.

NPR reported that firefighters have been fighting to contain a string of large flames in the Los Angeles region that have destroyed thousands of homes.