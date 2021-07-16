Courtney Stodden has something to say to "overdramatic" Chrissy Teigen.

Amid the continuous cyberbullying claims against Teigen, Stodden shared her thoughts about the model's recent posts.

According to Stodden - who came out as a non-binary - called out John Legend's wife for allegedly trying to win the public's sympathy. They also accused her of talking like she is a victim of cancel culture.

A news outlet claimed that Stodden called Teigen out for normalizing bullying and validating her deeds. they also added that if bullies like her do not taste the consequences, they would never change.

The news came after the 26-year-old model took swipe at Teigen indirectly. They shared a screenshot of the message they received from Jason Biggs.

On Stodden's update, they called Biggs' apology as the real personal apology.

"This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family," they said, before tagging the actor.

Meanwhile, Biggs said in the photo that he was sorry for the tweet he shared in the past and the way they hurt them.

He also said that he is already a changed man as he began to live a sober life. This reportedly includes being responsible for the decisions he made in the past.

Why Chrissy Teigen is Dramatic

The new post that ignited Stodden's anger, even more, was shared by Teigen this week.

On Wednesday, she shared another lengthy Instagram post and reflected on her past behavior. She especially highlighted the downgrading tweets she sent to several Hollywood personalities including Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, and Farrah Abraham.

On the post, she admitted that she is currently feeling lost and unsure of her status online. Still, Teigen said she has been desperately wanting to communicate with everyone instead of looking at things as if everything is okay.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Miserable? Comedian Suffers From Money Problems Ahead Show's Ending [REPORT]

She then talked about the "cancel club" - which caused Stodden to call her an attention-seeker.

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it," Chrissy Teigen said.

As of the writing, Teigen still has not won back people's trust and support. Despite that, she already apologized to Stodden multiple times since the issue came into the limelight.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Confesses Crippling Trauma That Resurfaced During COVID-19 Pandemic: What's She Afraid Of?