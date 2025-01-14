In honor of the late Liam Payne, One Direction intends to re-release their 2013 documentary, "This Is Us," in the UK, with all earnings going to charity.

The band's documentary, which the late Morgan Spurlock helmed, will make a one-night comeback to UK Odeon theatres, according to a report by The Mirror.

Odeon announced on X, "By popular demand, and in tribute to the late Liam Payne, we're bringing One Direction: This is Us back to the big screen January 14. We'll be donating all ticket profits from this screening to the mental health awareness charities MIND, SAMH and AWARE NI."

The cinema chain's description of the film shows how much of an impact the artist made in the music industry.

"An intimate all-access look at life on the road for the global music phenomenon.

"Weaved with stunning live concert footage, this inspiring feature film tells the remarkable story of Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry and Louis' meteoric rise to fame, from their humble hometown beginnings and competing on the 'X Factor,' to conquering the world and performing at London's famed O2 Arena."

Payne died tragically in 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Five persons have been accused in connection with his death.

"Polytrauma," which is defined as having many traumatic injuries to the body, was the cause of the singer's death, as per the DailyMail.

Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said that a hearing was held on December 17 and that it might take some time to find out exactly how the "Teardrops" crooner died.

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam were all members of the band that Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger, a guest judge on "The X Factor" in 2010, established.

One Direction became well-known throughout the world and sold more than 70 million records.

Originally published on Music Times