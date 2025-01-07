En español

The investigation into the tragic death of British musician and singer Liam Payne continues to unfold in Argentina, with the arrest of a second suspect and new revelations involving Rogelio "Roger" Nores, one of the five people charged in the case.

Related

Nores, a businessman close to Payne for years before his death, has denied being the British artist's manager despite being one of the last people to see him alive and allegedly presenting himself as such.

Arrests and more revelations

Ezequiel David Pereyra, a part of the cleaning crew at the CasaSur hotel—where Payne died—turned himself into authorities today. Pereyra, 21, has been placed in preventive detention on accusations of supplying cocaine to Payne.

Authorities had raided his home four days earlier, on January 3, 2024, but failed to locate him. Pereyra voluntarily surrendered following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

According to judicial records filed on December 27, 2024, Pereyra allegedly provided cocaine to Payne twice—"once on October 15, 2024, at 3:25 a.m. and again on October 16, 2024, between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. Payne reportedly consumed the drugs during his stay at the CasaSur Palermo hotel, located at Costa Rica 6032."

Pereyra's attorney, José Tiberio, told Argentina's Clarín newspaper that his client did not evade authorities. "He has cooperated fully since his name surfaced in the investigation, voluntarily handing over his cell phone and presenting himself to authorities after his bail request was denied," Tiberio said.

Both Pereyra and Braian Paiz—a waiter accused of selling drugs to Payne—are now in custody. Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room at CasaSur on October 16, 2024.

In his defense, Pereyra claimed that Payne requested drugs, threatened to have him fired when he refused, boasted about his martial arts skills, and gave him $100. While Pereyra initially described the money as a tip, investigators determined it was payment for drugs.

Both suspects face prison sentences ranging from five to 15 years if convicted.

The Role of Roger Nores

Three additional individuals, including Nores, CasaSur hotel manager Gilda Martín, and hotel supervisor Esteban Grassi, face charges in connection to Payne's death.

Nores is charged with negligent homicide, implying liability for Payne's death due to carelessness. Court documents allege that Nores failed in his legal duty to provide Payne care, assistance, and supervision. Despite claiming to be only a friend, Nores reportedly identified himself as Payne's manager in a leaked email, which could exacerbate his legal situation.

Nores continues to deny any managerial role, attributing the email to a misunderstanding. Witness testimonies contradict his claims, and it remains unclear how this evidence will impact the case.