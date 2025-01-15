Jay Leno seems to have healed very quickly from the bruises he sustained from his recent tumble down a hill.

Last November, the former TV star alarmed fans by showing up with dark bruises all over his body. He also wore an eye patch, a sling for a broken wrist, and a cast over one finger. He later revealed that he, in fact, lost an entire nail.

The 74-year-old comedian and late-night talk show host told Inside Edition that he had suffered the injuries after falling 60 feet near a Hampton Inn in Greenhouse, Pennsylvania while attempting to take a shortcut to a nearby restaurant before a show that night.

Amid the #PalisadesFire, actor @jayleno stopped by to serve meals to #firefighters coming off the line. We’re grateful for his kindness & the support from our community during this challenging time. #LAFD #CommunitySupport pic.twitter.com/A5BQUgseN5 — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) January 14, 2025

Leno appears to have fully recovered and is doing better these days. According to the Daily Mail, the bruises are nowhere to be seen on Leno's body as he offered assistance to first responders fighting the fires in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

As a token of gratitude for their efforts, the renowned auto enthusiast delivered hundreds of pounds of ribs to serve firefighters and other emergency responders. A video posted on X shows Leno serving meals to the firefighters.

He was seen driving a vintage fire truck departing from his Burbank garage. The truck was significantly smaller than contemporary American fire trucks, and Leno appeared to be unharmed.

Compact and low to the ground, the convertible had a lengthy bed behind the front row of seats, like a pickup truck. The former "Tonight Show" host's friend was in the passenger seat.