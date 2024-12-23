Jay Leno, known for his legendary comedy career and as the former host of The Tonight Show, recently revealed his unusual sleep habits during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.

Despite his packed schedule and frequent travel, Leno shared that he only gets about four hours of sleep each night — and he does it all without coffee.

"I've been up since four," Leno said on the Dec. 22 Club Random episode, telling Maher that he actually went to bed at midnight.

On most nights, Jay explained, he typically doesn't get to sleep until two or three in the morning.

Asked if he ever feels drained by this schedule, Leno simply replied, "No!"

Even more surprising, Leno mentioned he avoids hot drinks entirely, including coffee. "I don't like hot liquids," he said, showing his characteristic humor as he referred to soup as "just a way to screw you out of a meal."

Leno's fast-paced lifestyle has often kept him on the road for most of the year. In 2024, he toured extensively, and his upcoming 2025 tour promises more of the same, with stops in cities like Las Vegas and Nashville.

Still, his demanding schedule — and minimal sleep — has some questioning whether his habits might be catching up with him. The 74-year-old has suffered a string of accidents in recent years, raising concerns about whether exhaustion plays a role.

Jay Leno's Most Harrowing Accidents

Just last month, Leno fell 60 feet down a hill in Pennsylvania, bruising his face and breaking his wrist. Despite the injuries, he performed later that night.

In 2022, he sustained third-degree burns in a gasoline fire while working on a car and, months later, broke several bones after being clotheslined by an unmarked wire while riding his vintage motorcycle, as NBC News reported at the time.

Of course, Leno's resilience is undeniable, but his health and safety are a growing topic of concern among fans.

And whether his sleep schedule contributes to these accidents remains unclear. But Leno isn't one to slow down — or sip coffee anytime soon. Watch the December 2024 Club Random episode with Leno below.