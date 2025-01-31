Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an unexpected appearance at the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday night.

Harris made the appearance with her husband, Doug Emhoff, at the concert, which was organized to raise money for the victims of the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Kamala Harris at the FireAid concert

According to The Sun, the couple received a round of applause from the crowd. Many in the crowd could also be heard cheering for them.

Both Harris and Emhoff took to social media to share their thoughts on the FireAid concert. They likewise shared their support as Los Angeles continues to recover from the wildfires.

Kamala and I are grateful to be at the FireAid concert tonight in our hometown of Los Angeles. It is a wonderful night that shows the strength and resilience of our city as we begin to recover and rebuild from the devastating wildfires. pic.twitter.com/Lrz8LcMYHH — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 31, 2025

"Kamala and I are grateful to be at the FireAid concert tonight in our hometown of Los Angeles," Emhoff said on X (formerly Twitter). "It is a wonderful night that shows the strength and resilience of our city as we begin to recover and rebuild from the devastating wildfires."

Thank you to the artists who gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the FireAid Concert. Angelenos will continue to stand together to support those impacted by the wildfires and show gratitude for the first responders who help keep our communities safe.https://t.co/AeAfLU0IgX https://t.co/KYf7GV7eNh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 31, 2025

"Angelenos will continue to stand together to support those impacted by the wildfires and show gratitude for the first responders who help keep our communities safe," Harris said in a tweet that appeared on her X account.

People have praised the couple on social media for showing up at the concert and showing support for the victims of the Los Angeles fires.

"Thank you, Kamala Harris," one tweet read. "It's inspiring to see the community come together to support those affected by the wildfires. Together, we can rebuild and show our gratitude to the first responders."

