Fox News Host Jesse Watters Slammed for Questioning Why Doug Emhoff Grocery Shops with Kamala Harris
Fox News host Jesse Watters has drawn criticism for questioning Doug Emhoff's participation in grocery shopping with his wife, former Vice President Kamala Harris.
During a Fox News Live segment, Watters asked, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"
The comment sparked immediate backlash on social media, with many users defending couples shopping together as normal behavior.
Numerous respondents, including male viewers, shared their own experiences of regularly grocery shopping with their spouses or handling household shopping responsibilities themselves.
This incident adds to Watters' history of controversial statements. In July 2024, he made disputed remarks about masculinity and voting preferences during Harris's presidential campaign.
He previously attracted attention in April 2022 for claiming he had deflated his now-wife Emma DiGiovine's tires to get her attention — a statement he later walked back as "a joke."
The 46-year-old host has become known for generating public discourse around his commentary on gender roles and relationships, often leading to significant social media response and subsequent clarifications or retractions.
Read more: Michael Jackson's Biopic Now in Jeopardy Over Unearthed Legal Agreement With Molestation Accuser
It's unclear what particular issue Watters had with Emhoff heading to the grocery store beyond questioning gender roles within the family.