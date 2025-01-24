Fox News host Jesse Watters has drawn criticism for questioning Doug Emhoff's participation in grocery shopping with his wife, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a Fox News Live segment, Watters asked, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?"

The comment sparked immediate backlash on social media, with many users defending couples shopping together as normal behavior.

Numerous respondents, including male viewers, shared their own experiences of regularly grocery shopping with their spouses or handling household shopping responsibilities themselves.

The real question should be:

What kind of man makes his wife do the grocery shopping? — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) January 24, 2025

Yes, like which tampon does Doug prefer to use... — Paladin - The King Of Truth (@LawOfTheLandUSA) January 24, 2025

I think that going grocery shopping with her is a HUGE experience. We would learn a lot from it. — best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) January 24, 2025

This incident adds to Watters' history of controversial statements. In July 2024, he made disputed remarks about masculinity and voting preferences during Harris's presidential campaign.

He previously attracted attention in April 2022 for claiming he had deflated his now-wife Emma DiGiovine's tires to get her attention — a statement he later walked back as "a joke."

The 46-year-old host has become known for generating public discourse around his commentary on gender roles and relationships, often leading to significant social media response and subsequent clarifications or retractions.

It's unclear what particular issue Watters had with Emhoff heading to the grocery store beyond questioning gender roles within the family.