The White House has published a video that takes aim at Selena Gomez for crying about the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Gomez, who is Mexican-American, has since deleted the video, but that has not stopped it from being shared online.

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:



“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

After deleting the video, Gomez followed it up with a short message that read, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."

Selena Gomez has deleted her emotional video crying due to Mexicans getting deported:



“Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” pic.twitter.com/ayTCwlxZFz — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

The White House's video, which is titled "Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn't Cry for Our Daughters," features three mothers of children who were killed by undocumented immigrants.

"Seeing that video, it's actually hard to believe that it's genuine and real, because she's an actress," Alexis Nungaray, one of the mothers, said in the video.

Tammy Nobles, the second of the three, voiced how glad she was that Donald Trump won the presidency once more.

"I just feel like it's a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness," Patty Morin, the last of the three mothers, added.

Many on social media have likewise been criticizing Gomez for posting her crying video.

"Selena Gomez filmed herself ugly crying about the current mass deportations," one tweet on X (formerly Twitter) said. "Because of course the out of touch celebrity with zero understanding of how dangerous our country has become is crying for the criminals being deported."

Selena Gomez, multimillionaire pop-star cries into a camera over Trumps deportations of illegals.



She cries “I wish I could help”.



Well she can. She can pay for those families homes and living costs back in their legal country if she really wants to.pic.twitter.com/0ZmV3dNOf8 — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez, your “people” are Americans.

Cry for them.

Cry for the young men killed by fentanyl.

Cry for the women savagely attacked.

Cry for the children r-ped by monsters. pic.twitter.com/s6CMqTqHrZ — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 27, 2025

Me and the boys watching Selena Gomez cry for some shit she doesn't even actually care about: pic.twitter.com/C51DYG0ozj — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) January 29, 2025

Despite the criticisms, Gomez has also received support online, including Mexican actress Eiza González.

"What the hell is happening," she said in reaction to the White House's decision to post its video. "How is the White House oficial [sic] page posting this. Are you serious ?"