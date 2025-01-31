White House Releases Video Criticizing Selena Gomez for Crying About Deportations: 'She's an Actress'
The White House has published a video that takes aim at Selena Gomez for crying about the deportation of undocumented immigrants.
Gomez, who is Mexican-American, has since deleted the video, but that has not stopped it from being shared online.
After deleting the video, Gomez followed it up with a short message that read, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."
The White House's video, which is titled "Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn't Cry for Our Daughters," features three mothers of children who were killed by undocumented immigrants.
"Seeing that video, it's actually hard to believe that it's genuine and real, because she's an actress," Alexis Nungaray, one of the mothers, said in the video.
Tammy Nobles, the second of the three, voiced how glad she was that Donald Trump won the presidency once more.
"I just feel like it's a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness," Patty Morin, the last of the three mothers, added.
Many on social media have likewise been criticizing Gomez for posting her crying video.
"Selena Gomez filmed herself ugly crying about the current mass deportations," one tweet on X (formerly Twitter) said. "Because of course the out of touch celebrity with zero understanding of how dangerous our country has become is crying for the criminals being deported."
Despite the criticisms, Gomez has also received support online, including Mexican actress Eiza González.
"What the hell is happening," she said in reaction to the White House's decision to post its video. "How is the White House oficial [sic] page posting this. Are you serious ?"