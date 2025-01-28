Selena Gomez's tears have continued to grip headlines.

The star's emotional video sobbing over the ongoing ICE raids taking place across the United States elicited little sympathy from Donald Trump's boarder czar Tom Homan. Homan was asked about the tears shed by Gomez during an appearance on Hannity, where he responded by asking where the tears were for the children that are sex trafficked in this country.

"I met with hundreds of Angel moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them because they were killed by illegal aliens," Homan said on Hannity.

"We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?," he added.

Homan then urged those that do not agree with the current laws to try to do something about it.

"If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology," he said. "We're gonna make our community safer. It is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies."

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:



"I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don't understand. I wish I could do something."

In Gomez's video posted to her Instagram account, she shared that she is "sorry" to all of those being affected by the raids and that she will do everything she knows how to help the situation.

"I just want to say that I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don't understand," she said in her video, fighting to even get words out amid her tears.

Gomez's video was met with instant backlash. One of the more notable critics was a former Republican Senate candidate named Sam Parker.

He gave a simple statement to a tweet that said Gomez chose undocumented individuals over America.

"Deport Selena Gomez," Paker wrote on X.

Gomez since hit back at Parker, saying that his tweet made her "laugh."

"Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat," she said on Instagram.

Another critic of Gomez's was conservative commentator Candace Owens, who posted a clip to her X account and shared that the clip of Gomez crying was "hilarious."

"This is objectively hilarious," she wrote.

Owens also mocked Gomez for filming herself crying.

Candace Owens recreating Selena Gomez's video is absolute comedy gold! 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/L8T0C4sChE — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 28, 2025

Gomez has not responded to Owens at this time and only released a statement after the initial backlash that she received.

"Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people," she posted her Instagram Stories after deleting the video.

