Khloé Kardashian came to the defense of R&B legend Babyface after a pair of red carpet reporters at the 2025 Grammys cut his interview short in order to talk to Chappell Roan.

"This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview," the "Kardashians" star, 40, wrote on X alongside a clip of the interview by Associated Press entertainment reporters Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz.

"Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this," Kardashian wrote. "With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations. I love you

@babyface And I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with."

In the clip from the AP livestream, Babyface, 65, is answering questions about trends in R&B and the progress of women in the genre, when his final answer is cut off by Fauria shouting for Roan's attention behind him.

Babyface smiled and graciously returned the microphone to Ambriz before moving on.

"By the way- what a class act you are," Kardashian said of the singer's reaction. "PS big or small, old or new, - you don't treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There's a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion."

Both reporters apologized for the incident later in the stream, and the AP issued a public apology Monday morning.

"We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream," the agency wrote on X.

Roan was nominated for six awards Sunday night, and won Best New Artist for her album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess."

-- With reporting by TMX