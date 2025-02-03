The Associated Press has issued an apology following an awkward moment on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 2.

"We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream," the outlet wrote in a statement on Monday, Feb. 3.

During the Grammy's red carpet, correspondents Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria was interviewing Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds for AP's live coverage.

Their discussion touched on how the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles had fostered a sense of unity and how music had served as an emotional outlet for the award-winning artist.

During their conversation, Ambriz asked Edmonds about the increasing trend of genre-blending in music. However, before he could respond, Fauria suddenly started shouting in an attempt to grab the attention of Chappell Roan. The moment left Edmonds visibly unsettled. He chose to gracefully step aside, handing back the microphone and allowing the reporters to engage with Roan instead.

"I'm so sorry, Babyface," Ambriz quickly said, recognizing the misstep.

The attention then shifted to Roan, who was asked about her vintage Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble. She appeared unaware of Edmonds' abrupt departure from the interview.

Despite the awkward exchange, Edmonds chose to remain positive about the event.

"The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists, and feeling all the love in the room," Edmonds expressed in a statement sent to USA TODAY by his representative, Ernest Dukes. "That's what I'll remember. That's what it's really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music."

The incident did not go unnoticed by fans and fellow celebrities. Dionne Warwick took to social media to express her dismay, posting, "Am I seeing this correctly?" She later shared a definition of decorum and tagged AP.

Khloé Kardashian also weighed in, calling the exchange "so disrespectful." She wrote, "Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. It's maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve."

Actor Eric West suggested that a simple introduction between Edmonds and Roan would have been a much smoother transition, writing, "They should have introduced Babyface to Chappell Roan for a seamless transition. Super easy to say 'Babyface, have you met Chappell?!'..."

Fauria took responsibility for the moment at the end of AP's red carpet coverage. "I wanted to say that I'm really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier," Fauria stated.

"Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets. But I'm a big Babyface fan, as are we all. And so I just wanted to say that, that I really apologize."