And just like that, Kim Kardashian is in hot water once more – for her style.

Early on Monday, the reality star and entrepreneur garnered admiration from fans after donning a sleek black leather dress at the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala — seemingly providing an outfit lesson for Bianca Censori.

The Instagram post from Kardashian comes shortly after Kanye West's new wife, Censori, made a media storm with her revealing see-through mesh outfit at the Grammys, which had people outraged and led to the LAPD even getting calls over potential legal action.

While fans lauded Kardashian's sleek gown with the mesh panels and dramatic open back as sophisticated.

Kardashian received comments praising her for doing it in such a "classy" way and for "properly shutting down the red carpet."

"Now that's how you show a lil skin," one user commented. Another remarked, "When you are here and your ex is doing what he's doing. The ultimate upgrade. Get it queen!"

Kardashian's post comes a day after her appearance on Erin and Sara Foster's "The World's First Podcast," where she offered some candid revelations about her personal life, including what she views as red flags in relationships and the type of partner she hopes to find.

Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and has said that the key to a relationship is respect and chemistry.

And in the trailer for the new season of "The Kardashians" - which returns later this week - she also teased a romance with someone new.