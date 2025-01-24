Kim Kardashian's Instagram following plummeted by nearly 150,000 after she posted a snap of first lady Melania Trump following Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20.

Kardashian, 44, who currently has an Instagram fanbase of over 358 million, has been turning heads on the social media platform for over a decade via various labels and brand deals, however, a simple snap of the first lady in a wide-brimmed hat raised eyebrows for many.

Not only did the SKIMS founder lose over 100K followers on Instagram, she'd go on to lose thousands of fans on X.

According to the influencer marketing agency Socially Powerful, reports state that the mother of four lost a whopping 144,963 followers after posting Melania's inauguration photo. Per the Agency, the reality TV super star lost an additional 9,553 followers on X. However, it seems just unfollowing Kardashian wasn't enough.

Fans took to the comment section of her Instagram posts to voice their grievances, as many declared that they were "boycotting" her brand SKIMS, and encouraged her other followers not to give "a single dollar" to a MAGA supporter.

"NEVER BOUGHT SKIMS AND NEVER WILL!" one fan exclaimed under Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day post. "So disappointed in you Kim smh," a second wrote. "Oh Kimmy. Im so sorry but I don't even think your mommy can save you from the downfall you're about to have," a third darted. "Won't buy skims again! Hope they are worth it! Especially after what they've said about California," a fourth added.

Fans went crazy on Kardashian's page, also taking time to drag her using anti-Trump rhetoric under other photos, including a snap of her and her daughter, whom she affectionately calls, "Chi Chi."

"And how would she feel about you supporting the klan????" one fan asked, regarding Kardashian's daughter, Chicago. "I hope you told your daughter that you voted against her rights," another poked. "That's why you still in law school 10 years later," a third teased. "Kim, I've supported you for so long and now this Melania shit?? Smh," a fourth wrote.

Kardashian is no stranger to the political realm, as the bombshell model and actress opted to earn her law degree through a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Diego, California.

Throughout her journey in diving into prison reform, the 44-year-old has silently helped to establish the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign, reportedly led by a "mighty team of women lawyers" who have previously aided in freeing 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders, per CBS News.

"Kim Kardashian has been instrumental in funding the legal fees for vital attorney representation, transportation for newly freed prisoners so they have a ride home to their families and reentry costs related to our clients' smooth transition back into society," Lawyer MiAngel Cody stated in 2019.

In a controversial stack of executive orders, upon reaching the Oval Office President Donald Trump pardoned over 1,500 January 6 prisoners, in addition to pro-life and anti-abortion activists convicted under the FACE Act, who blockaded abortion clinics.