Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, recently shared her emotional coming-out story, revealing a journey of self-discovery that took years to unfold.

Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign's Greater New York Dinner, the 33-year-old actress opened up about her past relationships and the moment she realized she could no longer hide her true self.

Jacobson admitted that she had been in consecutive relationships with men, which made it easier to suppress a part of herself she always knew existed.

However, after spending time alone, she realized that her true identity was becoming more evident.

According to US Magazine, she publicly came out during Pride Month in 2024. She celebrated the moment with an Instagram post that referenced the evolution of lesbian fashion and included photos of her girlfriend, Anna Blundell.

As she accepted the HRC Visibility Award, Jacobson spoke about the importance of representation, emphasizing that seeing people live openly can inspire others to embrace their truth.

She acknowledged feeling fortunate to come out in a time when acceptance is growing, though she recognized that this wasn't always the case in Hollywood.

Jacobson noted that a new wave of women and non-binary individuals are redefining traditional gender roles, making the present an exciting and transformative time.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be authentic and emphasized the vital role of visibility in creating a more inclusive world.

PageSix said other notable attendees at the event included actors Joe Locke and Sophia Bush and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Locke was honored with the Impact Award for his advocacy, while Bush attended with her girlfriend, former soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Jacobson, a Yale School of Drama graduate, has followed in her mother's footsteps, forging her own acting career. She currently stars in HBO's "The Gilded Age," which will soon return for a third season.