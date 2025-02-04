Paige DeSorbo recently addressed rumors about her breakup with Craig Conover, making it clear that cheating was not a factor in their split.

Speaking on her "Giggly Squad" podcast, she firmly denied any infidelity, emphasizing that she never physically or emotionally cheated during their three-year relationship.

DeSorbo also clarified the timeline of their separation, stating that they officially ended things over Thanksgiving weekend in late November, a month before she publicly announced it.

According to DeSorbo, Conover continued with his press obligations for Southern Charm as if they were still together, which she had agreed to in order to give him time to process the breakup.

However, after Christmas, she noticed that Conover was presenting himself as single during a trip.

Believing it was time to go public, she texted him about her plan to announce the split on her podcast. When she received no response, she proceeded with the announcement at the end of December.

Following the news, speculation about cheating spread quickly. DeSorbo, who was recently seen sitting next to a man at an NFL game, addressed the rumors by stating that she is currently single and has not moved on to a new relationship, per US Magazine.

She reiterated that the breakup had happened a month before the announcement and that she had kept it private out of respect for Conover's request.

The TV personality also revealed that she had asked Conover to help shut down the cheating rumors, but he declined. DeSorbo expressed frustration over the situation, noting that the narrative surrounding their breakup shifted unfairly against her.

DeSorbo explained that their breakup was not caused by a specific incident but rather by the realization that their relationship was no longer working.

Meanwhile, Conover's "Southern Charm" co-star Austen Kroll recently added fuel to the cheating rumors, suggesting on "Watch What Happens Live" that they were not just speculation but had been proven. Conover has yet to respond to DeSorbo's statements or the ongoing rumors publicly.

According to PageSix, she emphasized that no one was blindsided or wronged, and she does not see herself as a victim or a villain in the situation.