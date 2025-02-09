A tweet from TV producer and filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman sparked a wave of reactions on social media this Super Bowl Sunday. The early morning tweet blames former President Donald Trump for ruining the highly-anticipated sporting event.

Freeman's tweet — "Pls repeat tonight as Trump ruins the #SuperBowl,"— went viral in no time, notching close to 80,000 views and dividing the platform between proponents and detractors.

Pls repeat tonight as Trump ruins the #SuperBowl 🖕 pic.twitter.com/bZp2iDTuMU — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 9, 2025

In the U.S., the Super Bowl is a cultural institution that often invites political commentary. Nonetheless, Freeman's comments have added fuel to the fire, with some users nodding in approval while others accuse him of spreading divisive rhetoric.

User @VideoF67099 responded to the replies with, "That's right, f*** off hitler!!!" — a sign of the contentiousness of the debate.

Another user @Inenekazi1 remarked, "He's ruining everything not just the Superbowl. Two inches to the left and we'd be at peace."

User @Jordan Kamado, meanwhile said he found nothing wrong about Trum's appearance, saying, "How does he ruin the Super Bowl? He's a fan let him go bro he's a person too."

Trump Becomes First Sitting President to Appear at Caesar Superdome for Super Bowl

As per USA Today, Sunday was a historic occasion for Trump, who became the first president in history to attend a Super Bowl while in office. Caesars Superdome hosted Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Celebrities love to come out to the Super Bowl, and this year was no different. Attendees included Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Jon Hamm, Bradley Cooper, Tina Fey, and Kevin Hart. But President Trump was a major focus.

The presence of the president and the recent killings in New Orleans on Jan. 1 that left 14 dead meant elevated security at the event. Following these events, heightened security occurred city-wide.

The NFC team faces the Kansas City Chiefs, who entered the playoffs with aspirations of becoming the first NFL franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles, the team they last beat to start their championship run.

President Trump will be the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, but former presidents have gotten involved with past events. Former President George H. W. Bush did the ceremonial coin flip in New Orleans in 2002.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also attended the Super Bowl in 2017, just days after Mr. Trump took office.