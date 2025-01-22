Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, the stars of the beloved 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally..." have reunited, and fans are enjoying every bit of it.

The actors took to social media to post about their reunion, which triggered rampant speculation of a forthcoming collaboration.

Ryan shared a photo with Crystal and captioned it, "It's finally happening, we're reuniting for something iconic. Can't wait to show you all soon 💙"

The photo was shared on Instagram Wednesday.

In the image, Crystal can be seen wearing the classic white sweater from the movie as he sits on a couch with Ryan.

The timing of the announcement has left many speculating the duo might be working on a Super Bowl spot together.

The reunion photo was first shared by Reddit user cmaia1503 on the r/Fauxmoi subreddit, where reactions flooded in shortly after.

Reddit user ebradio wrote, "Super Bowl commercial," and another person commented on the recent ad trend, writing, "every recent Super Bowl commercial is just 'remember this show from 15+ years ago? buy our (unrelated) product.'"

Nostalgia is clearly in the air for fans of the movie, and many are anticipating what Ryan and Crystal have in store.

Reddit user knickstapeeee summed up the sentiment perfectly, writing, "When Harry Met Sally is my favorite movie of all time... seeing them together again is like seeing an old friend."

The possibility that the two actors had shot a commercial together, however, has not excited some fans.

Reddit user Bitter-Whole-7290 commented, "It's always a commercial. Lame."

Here's what other Reddit users are saying:

Crystal and Ryan starred in the original film directed by Rob Reiner, which chronicles the shifting relationship between friends Harry and Sally.

The film made more than $93 million worldwide and is still culturally relevant today.

Ryan and Crystal have made many public reunions in recent years, among them a memorable one in 2023 at the Kennedy Center Honors, where Ryan paid tribute to Crystal.