Taylor Swift experienced an unexpected reaction at Super Bowl LIX when she appeared on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was met with a wave of boos from the crowd, which appeared to be packed with Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The pop superstar, who grew up in Pennsylvania, was previously open about her support for the Eagles. However, since going public with Kelce in 2023, she has been an avid supporter of the Chiefs, attending multiple games throughout the season.

This shift in allegiance has not gone unnoticed by Eagles fans, and their reaction during the Super Bowl made that clear.

During the first quarter, Swift was shown on the stadium's big screen, and the response was immediate. A mix of cheers and loud boos filled the air, catching the singer off guard, according to CBS Sports.

She reacted with a brief look of surprise and amusement, flashing a small smile before the camera moved on. The moment was quickly shared across social media, with fans debating the reaction.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Swift's Super Bowl Reaction Draws Attention

Sports analyst Mike Florio described Swift's response as "surprised and mildly amused." At the same time, CBS reporter John Breech noted that it was unusual to see Swift greeted with anything other than admiration.

Clips of the moment circulated widely, with fans pointing out the stark contrast between this reception and the overwhelming love she received during her sold-out Eras Tour performances.

Swift has been a prominent presence at Chiefs games throughout the season, often spotted in private suites alongside Kelce's family and friends. Her attendance has drawn significant media attention, sparking discussions about her impact on NFL viewership and Chiefs' popularity.

Despite the boos, Swift remained focused on supporting Kelce and the Chiefs as they attempted to make history by winning their third consecutive Super Bowl.