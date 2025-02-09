Taylor Swift made a fashionable statement at Super Bowl LIX, showing her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with a look full of hidden meaning.

The pop superstar arrived at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with friends Este Haim and Ice Spice, turning heads with a chic white ensemble that stood out from her usual gameday red.

Swift wore a tailored white blazer over a matching corset and denim shorts, finishing the look with thigh-high boots. While the outfit was a shift from her past Chiefs-inspired ensembles, she still incorporated a pop of red with a bold handbag.

However, the most meaningful detail was her jewelry: the same custom Lorraine Schwartz "T" chain she previously wore at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

At the Grammys, the chain was styled around her thigh, but for the Super Bowl, she chose to wear it around her neck—a likely nod to Kelce.

Fans quickly noticed the sentimental touch, with a Taylor Swift fan page sharing a snapshot of her necklace on X. The post fueled speculation that her jewelry choices were a tribute to her relationship with Kelce, much like her past lyric references and gameday outfits.

📸| From a "T" chain on her thigh at the Grammys to a "T" chain around her neck at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/AW6z7cromu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) February 9, 2025

Read more: Jon Batiste Captivated Hearts As He Sings Super Bowl LIX National Anthem While Playing the Piano

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Style Fuels Engagement Rumors

Swift's Super Bowl appearance marked her continued presence at Kelce's games since they went public with their romance in late 2023, said Ellehttps://prnt.sc/jTcC8bN1ZkCK. Her stylish gameday outfits have consistently made headlines, with designers eager to dress her for each Chiefs matchup.

From vintage-inspired Chiefs gear to high-fashion statements, Swift's looks have become just as much a part of the game-day experience as the plays on the field.

While the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans also speculated that Kelce might use the high-profile event as an opportunity to propose. Though nothing was confirmed, Swift's all-white outfit only added to the buzz surrounding the possibility of an engagement.