Ryan Reynolds appeared to make light of his wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni during NBC's star-studded "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special on Sunday night.

During the special, Reynolds participated in a question-and-answer segment led by SNL alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey simply asked Reynolds, "How's it going?"

"Great, why? What have you heard?" the actor jokingly replied, seemingly alluding to the high-profile legal dispute between Lively and her "It Ends with Us" co-star Baldoni.

After his initial joke, Reynolds smoothly transitioned to asking about the edibility of the iconic Coneheads props.

The couple's appearance at the SNL special marks a rare public outing since the legal drama began in late December 2024 when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation. She claimed that Baldoni and his team retaliated against her after she voiced concerns about his conduct on set.

In response, Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million, alleging civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. The lawsuit claims that Lively attempted to take control of the film's creative direction and that she and Reynolds worked together to harm Baldoni's reputation.

The case has garnered significant media attention, with both sides releasing evidence to support their claims. Baldoni's team released a video of the co-stars on set, which Lively's lawyers argue actually supports her allegations of inappropriate behavior.

How Is Ryan Reynolds Involved in the Legal Drama?

Beyond being Lively's husband, Baldoni alleged that Reynolds was involved in unauthorized script changes, secretly rewriting a scene for the film despite not having an official role in the project. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Reynolds, along with a "megacelebrity friend," praised Lively's suggested revisions during a meeting at the couple's New York City penthouse.

Furthermore, Baldoni has accused Reynolds of mocking him through the Nicepool character in the film "Deadpool & Wolverine." At one point in the movie, Nicepool searches for an intimacy coordinator and praises Ladypool—played by Lively—for getting back into shape after giving birth.

A trial for the lawsuits has been set for March 2026.