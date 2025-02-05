Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are facing emotional strain due to a legal battle with Justin Baldoni, their co-star and director in the film "It Ends with Us."

Lively, 37, has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the film's production, which led to a public dispute. Baldoni, 41, responded by filing a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist, claiming defamation and extortion.

The legal tension is taking a heavy emotional toll on both Lively and Reynolds. A source close to the couple told TMZ that the ongoing disputes cause "severe anguish."

Despite the challenges, Lively is determined to fight back, describing the situation as a "sideshow" designed to discredit her, Daily Mail said.

Lively is focused on resolving the matter quickly while maintaining confidence in her claims. Baldoni's team has denied the allegations, asserting that the accusations against him are false.

Blake Lively Finds Hope After Court Hearing

A recent court hearing in New York City brought some relief to Lively. Judge Lewis J. Liman issued a warning to Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, for making statements to the media that could influence the jury.

The judge's ruling gave Lively hope that the legal process would proceed fairly. Her attorneys expressed satisfaction with the hearing's outcome and are now focused on moving forward with the case.

Reynolds has been a strong supporter of Lively, with sources describing him as her "rock" during this challenging time. The trial for both lawsuits is set for March 9, 2026, People said.

Lively's attorneys welcomed the ruling, saying, "We are pleased with the result of today's hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case."

Baldoni, however, disputes Lively's claims, asserting that the judge did not rule in her favor. His legal team maintains that Lively's accusations have harmed private individuals.

Additionally, Baldoni's team launched a website that presents text messages and other court documents to support his defense.

Beyond the courtroom, the legal drama has had professional repercussions for Baldoni. He has faced a lawsuit from a former publicist and was dropped by his talent agency, WME, which also represents Lively and Reynolds.

WME denies claims that the couple pressured them to sever ties with Baldoni.