Violet Affleck, the eldest daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, has reportedly chosen to distance herself from her former stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, following the high-profile divorce between Lopez and her father.

Violet, 19, allegedly said she felt more like a "pawn" during the public split - which was concluded earlier this year - according to sources close to the family who spoke with DailyMail.

They claim that the Yale University student used to be close to the singer-actress but has now ultimately made the decision to step back from Lopez, 55.

Jennifer Lopez with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/K27EfsEcME — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) July 13, 2024

Violet's unexpected bond with Lopez made headlines last year when the young girl accompanied Lopez to the Hamptons and then surfaced with Lopez's sister, Lynda, during a Yale visit.

July 3, 2023 | Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lynda, and Violet arrive at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party pic.twitter.com/iDWfpzXeWD — Keeping up with the Afflecks (@BenniferMoments) October 4, 2023

However, it was Violet's behavior during the divorce that insiders revealed "confused" the Affleck-Garner family.

According to an insider, "Violet felt like she was used as a pawn during her dad's split from J.Lo." However, Jennifer Garner, 52, has embraced her daughter's independence.

The source added, "Jen always puts her children first and respected Violet's choices, even if she didn't necessarily agree with them."

Violet's family found it strange that she spent time with JLo and wore her clothes during the divorce proceeding. Additionally, Lynda Lopez's visit to Violet at college was unusual.

Read more: Jennifer Garner Volunteers with World Central Kitchen During LA Wildfires Crisis

The source said, "'But Jen even let this slide, because she wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree."

As the divorce loomed, Violet started wondering whether there were ulterior motives for holding onto Lopez's family.

The realization reportedly led her to cut back on contact with Lopez, especially since her father was upset by the end of the public relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Public Relationship

Affleck, 52, reignited his relationship with Lopez in 2021 and finalized their divorce in January.

Since its inception, the union, which involved two weddings in 2022, has been subjected to intense public scrutiny.

Sources close to Violet insisted she's very smart, but the ties between her and her dad are unbreakable no matter the family feud.

A source close to the couple told DailyMail, "Violet will always be a daddy's girl.

Reps for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did not immediately return requests for comment.

Violet is one of the three children that Ben Affleck, 51, shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51, before they divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins with ex-hubby Marc Anthony.