Jennifer Garner was spotted volunteering with World Central Kitchen (WCK) to assist communities affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The 52-year-old actress helped deliver meals from restaurants and food truck partners to first responders and displaced families.

In a conversation with Katie Couric, Garner deflected attention from her efforts, stating, "Zero percent of it is about me because I have my home and I am safe."

She emphasized the shocking nature of the disaster and described reaching out to WCK founder José Andrés through her connections with Save the Children, another organization she works with.

Drawing from her previous disaster relief experience, Garner shared that while people often approach such situations with trepidation, they typically come away with renewed faith in humanity. She highlighted the fundamental importance of providing food as the first step in disaster response.

The wildfires have forced more than 130,000 people to evacuate their homes, with the blazes consuming approximately 29,000 acres (45 square miles) of land. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has confirmed at least 10 fire-related deaths.

Several celebrities have been impacted, including Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, John Goodman, and others who have either lost their homes or been forced to evacuate.

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés in 2010, continues its mission of providing immediate food relief during crises, having mobilized across Southern California since the fires began on January 7.