Jenna Dewan, 44, is in the midst of planning her wedding to fiancé Steve Kazee, but the process isn't moving as quickly as some might expect.

During an interview at the LA Art Show's Opening Night Premiere Party on February 19, Dewan discussed the slow pace of her wedding preparations.

"We're in the planning process," Jenna shared with E! News. "We're like two little turtles. My mom is like, 'Can you speed this up, Jen?' But it's a lot of schedules and a lot of timings to put together."

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, has a busy family life. They have two children, Callum (4) and Rhiannon (8 months), and Jenna's daughter, Everly (11), from her previous marriage to Channing Tatum.

Jenna explained that one of the most challenging aspects of planning the wedding has been coordinating schedules.

"Everything in my life right now is like those whiteboards where you're like, 'So-and-so has this, and Callum has this,'" she said. "We're just scheduling, which is not my forte. So, I have to work really hard on that." She added that finding the right timing for everyone involved has been particularly difficult.

Jenna Dewan has "everything" left to plan for her wedding with fiance Steve Kazee. https://t.co/Pch0YZTEv6 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 21, 2025

Jenna Dewan Talks Wedding Planning Struggles and Fashion Excitement

According to JustJared, while the couple is still finalizing many details, Jenna confirmed that they have settled on one important element: the wedding venue. "I think we know where," she said. I think we have at least found that."

Despite the challenges of wedding planning, Jenna enjoys certain aspects of the process, particularly fashion.

"Screenshotting wedding dresses on Instagram and sending it to [stylist] Jordan Dorso" is one part of the planning she's excited about, she revealed.

But even as she juggles wedding preparations, Jenna's focus remains on her favorite role as a mother.

"I really honestly love being a mother so much," she shared. "Even the really hard, straining, exhausting days. I absolutely love it. Watching them grow, watching them discover who they are and seeing their own unique personalities and quirks come out, I love being a mirror for them."