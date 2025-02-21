Former White House intern and current talk show host Monica Lewinsky revealed new details about her scandalous past relationship with ex-President Bill Clinton in her latest podcast, "Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky," via Wondery Media.

Lewinsky, 51, was open about falling in love with Clinton during her time at the White House in the first episode, which aired on Feb. 17.

She said the relationship, which lasted two years, was "inappropriate."

"I sort of fell in love with D.C. and the White House, and the job, and the environment. Then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss, who was married and also the most powerful man in the world," Lewinsky said, as quoted by Atlanta Black Star.

My podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky is out! Watch now on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts @WonderyMediaWondery.fm/reclaiming-monica pic.twitter.com/hDZm637ysy — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) February 18, 2025

She continued, "I think that it was something where there were real emotions involved.I think I believed that there was a future. I think I believed that I mattered a lot more than I did."

The revelations have been a hot topic on social media, and many people want to know Lewinsky's opinion of what transpired in the House during Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

The scandal, which surfaced during the investigation of Whitewater, was also aided and abetted by Linda Tripp, one of Lewinsky's confidantes.

Tripp had conversations with Lewinsky that she secretly recorded, which was instrumental in revealing the affair to the public.

"Once what felt like the investigation was over and the impeachment was over, I was now this public person trying to navigate a very new normal — which was anything but," she said.

Lewinsky also spoke about the cost the scandal exacted on her private life, including thoughts of suicide and the risks to her family, who were hit with legal bills.

"There was just a sense of unfairness. I had made mistakes, but it felt like there was one set of rules for most people, and somehow, I had to abide by a different set of rules," she said.

Lewinsky continued, "I came closest to not wanting to be here anymore were in the aftermath because I didn't realize how much I had lost," she shared.

"When I came to realize how much I had lost, when I came into my anger, when I came into this period of my life where I could not move forward."

The podcast has sparked mixed reactions among listeners. Some support Lewinsky's willingness to share her story, while others question why she is still focused on the past.

Monica Lewinsky wants her podcast to help others find their way back to life, out of their canyons, and to redemption. His story highlights the human faces behind the news headlines of the 1990s.