Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton's infamous fling, described how her life would have been easy if the scandal never happened.

Decades ago, Lewinsky became the subject of discussions and ill comments after she infamously had an affair with Clinton while still serving the office. The damaging affair scandal later led to the ex-POTUS' impeachment proceedings.

After surviving the public's scrutiny, Lewinsky broke her silence on cancel culture and public shaming in the recent documentary "15 Minutes of Shame." She extended her voice and sat for an interview on "The Daily Show."

Monica Lewinsky Learned Something From Bill Clinton Scandal

During her visit, Lewinsky revealed the reason why she became interested in tackling public shaming and cancel culture, although she suffered from trauma as a victim of those setups.

Per Clinton's former intern, her life went back to normal years after the scandal broke.

"I think had my life unfolded differently and had there been a different path that allowed me to get back on a more normal developmental path or to get a job and move forward in life, I'm not 100% sure I'd be an anti-bullying advocate at the moment," she went on.

Although she could not make people forget what happened even after attending graduate school, Lewinsky reported had to incorporate what happened in the past into what the future holds for her.

She admitted that working on the documentary was not easy for her since she suffered from public shaming herself. But as a 48-year-old professional, she reportedly convinced herself to finally work on it.

In return, she enjoys positive feedback on her anti-bullying work despite her tumultuous past.

Her new comment came after she confessed to suffering mental health issues amid the affair investigation. She told CNN's David Axelrod on a September episode of "The Axe Files" podcast how she almost thought of ending her life to solve everything.

As she tried to have second thoughts, Lewinsky reportedly asked help from former independent counsel Ken Starr's lawyers so she could know what would happen if she died.

Fortunately, a forensic psychiatrist assisted her to get through her suicidal ideations.

Apart from being an anti-bullying person, Lewinsky recently dedicated her time to the new series, "Impeachment: American Crime Story."

