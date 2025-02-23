Ethan Slater was seen standing guard over his girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande, at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night. Despite the steady stream of bodies, a lip reader observed a quick exchange between the couple that was positively tender.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed to DailyMail that Slater quietly relayed to Grande at the moment to stay close as the onlooking audience closed in. The exchange was captured on camera and posted to the popular account Deuxmoi on Instagram.

"Ethan told Ariana, 'Stay near, this crowd next to me, they are pushing me,'" Hickling reported. The Broadway vet definitely seemed concerned for Grande's safety as the crowd continued to swell.

Ariana Grande junto a su novio Ethan Slater en los #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/cmCNOziDUb — Ariana Grande Argentina ☀️ (@AGrande_ARG) February 24, 2025

Nominated for two awards that night, Grande wore a pink look straight off the runway, inspired by her "Wicked" character. The dress is off-the-shoulder, with a pleated cowl and a soft mesh train lined with pink floral embellishments.

Slater, meanwhile, added a classic black tuxedo to that look. The couple's romance, which sparked when they were filming the "Wicked" film adaptation, has been making headlines since July 2023, when Grande's marriage to former husband Dalton Gomez abruptly ended.

The SAG Awards sighting comes on the heels of controversial comments Tate made about Grande on social media. However, the online backlash did not stop Grande's fans from coming to her aid.

After their initial public sightings, Slater and Grande's bond was reported to have improved, as the pair allegedly moved in together.