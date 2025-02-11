Ariana Grande is clearing up rumors about her close relationship with "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo.

The 31-year-old singer and actress recently spoke out in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the ongoing speculation that the two are more than just friends, particularly after their emotional appearances during the "Wicked" press tour.

Fans have noticed the pair holding hands, crying together, and sharing intimate moments while promoting the film, fueling rumors of a romance.

Grande responded, joking, "People think we're secretly married," referring to fan art and fiction that imagines a romantic relationship between their characters, Glinda and Elphaba, known as "Gelphie."

She added, "I wish I could unsee some things. I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn't know it would be on this scale or this graphic."

Ariana Grande holding one single finger on Cynthia Erivoo’s hand while promoting the release of Wicked pic.twitter.com/hc9RE6LEDU — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) December 27, 2024

Ariana Grande Clarifies Her Close Friendship with Cynthia Erivo

Despite these speculations, Grande clarified that her bond with Erivo is simply a deep friendship, and any romantic rumors are purely fan-driven.

The actresses' close connection has sparked much discussion online, especially among fans who have created their own interpretations of their characters' relationships.

In the same interview, Grande also addressed other personal matters. She shared how her romantic life has been scrutinized.

Grande started dating "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater after they met during the film's production in 2022. Their relationship came to light shortly after Grande's split from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Meanwhile, Erivo's relationship with actress Lena Waithe also sparked controversy when they began dating after Waithe's divorce in 2021, Daily Mail said.

Grande opened up further about her family life, revealing how she played a role in mending her parents' relationship.

She shared how she "forced" her mom, Joan Grande, and dad, Edward Butera, to reconnect after their split.

"They're not together, but they're best friends now," she said proudly. "It took 18 years and it took me forcing it. I forced them to communicate again."