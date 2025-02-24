Lindsey Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has found himself in trouble with the law after he allegedly flipped his estranged wife out of a chair, according to a report.

The incident was revealed by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and they shared that Kate Major, Michael's estranged wife, was at an appointment when she placed a distressing call to the police department.

According to an email from the police sent to People, Major had concerns that her estranged husband had followed her to the appointment. Her concern came after Michael had allegedly "flipped her out of a chair at their residence" prior to the alleged stalking incident.

Michael was arrested on a domestic violence as a result of his actions and has a bond set at $30,000 the outlet reports.

This is not the first time that Michael has had troubles with the law, he was arrested in 2020 for allegedly assaulting Major where he was said to be "verbal and physically abusive" to her. Major went on to claim that her estranged husband "got extremely violent and threatened to stab me. He called me a whore and threw hangers across the room," People reports.

After the charges were brought against Michael, he denied the claims that were brought against him.

"I adamantly denied that ever happened," he said.

Major has also been arrested due to an incident that happened between the couple. While charges were not filed against her, Major was arrested for allegedly throwing a candle at Michael.

Michael and Major were engaged in 2010 and got married four years later in 2014. However, the marriage did not last long and they filed to end their marriage in 2018. They share two sons together.