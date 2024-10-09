Lindsay Lohan broke out her British accent to revive the "Parent Trap" twins in a "twinspired" ad for hair care brand Nexxus.

For the brand's "The Style Swap" campaign, Lohan, 38, can be seen using different products from the Nexxus Styling Line to achieve looks inspired by characters she has played in the past, including twins Annie James and Hallie Parker from 1998's "The Parent Trap," as well as another character from the film, stepmother Meredith Blake. The minute-long ad also includes Easter eggs from the movie like "cookies with a side of peanut butter."

Lohan can be seen sitting at a vanity, styling her hair first into beachy waves with Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray, inspired by Hallie. She then switches it up to a sleek ponytail with the Nexxus Slick Stick for a look inspired by Annie.

In the final look, Lohan channels the villainous stepmother Meredith Blake, who was portrayed by Elaine Hendrix in the movie. To achieve the character's soft waves, Lohan uses the Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil, and finishes the look with a wide-brim black hate and bold red lip.

"I bring all the tips and tricks I've learned throughout my career into my everyday life, and often find myself using my favorite looks from the past for inspiration," Lohan said in a statement. "It's been so much fun revisiting the twins with Nexxus for 'The Style Swap,' since they've always held a special place in my heart. I like to think of this as a little love letter to my fans. At the end of the day, they're the ones who have made these characters throughout the years so special and memorable for me."

In an interview with People about the new ad, Lohan says she wasn't originally planning on using the British accent for Annie, but it felt right.

"We weren't going to go that far, and then I threw that in at the last minute," Lohan told the outlet. "I decided to do it just because I thought it would make it even more fun for everyone to see — and it was fun for me to do because I haven't done it in so long."

The Nexxus Styling Line, which launched earlier this year, features a first-of-its-kind STYLEPROTECT Technology and active ingredients to protect and nourish hair.

"It's been incredible partnering with Lindsay to bring this concept to life," said Jessica Grigoriou, Head of Beauty Marketing and Hair Care, Unilever NA. "Whether she's on screen or on the red carpet, she's always been the definition of a 'style icon.' What we love about 'The Style Swap' is that we were able to draw inspiration from some of Lindsay's most iconic characters, who each have their own distinct sense of style. It's the perfect way to show how our Styling Line can help people achieve all different types of looks and transform themselves into whoever they want to be."

In a new interview with Allure, Lohan also addressed the internet marveling at her aging in reverse, noting she looks better than ever at 38.

"I just take care of my skin," she notes.

Being a mom has also changed her outlook on beauty. The actress welcomed her son, Luai, in July 2023 with her husband, Ben Shammas.

"One thing I've embraced more since becoming a mom is going out naturally and not feeling the need to put something on my face all the time," she said. "I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don't feel that way anymore. I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am."

-- With reporting by TMX.