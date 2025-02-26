Speculation about Meghan Markle and her relationship with the British royal family has once again been pushed back into the public eye after the release of a television interview with Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary who made allegations of bullying against her.

The Knauf interview with 60 Minutes Australia was released only days before Markle's new show is set to air on Netflix. During the interview, he also discussed Prince William and Prince Harry's absence, calling their isolation "hard and sad."

However, in a lengthy rebuttal testimony, Knauf went on to defend his decision to highlight Markle's reported behavior mistakes from when he worked for her at Kensington Palace, as these form part of the difficulties the Duchess of Sussex has had as a result of her position.

A few hours after Knauf said this, Markle posted a series of videos on Instagram, showing herself enjoying her downtime at home. In one post, she was seen squeezing an orange into a glass, and others, as per MenMag, assumed that it was a reference to the royal family, insinuating that "there's no juice left."

Markle never mentioned Knauf by name, but the timing of her posts and their content suggested they could be a commentary on his claims and the ongoing analysis of her relationship with the royal family.

As the Duchess of Sussex grows her lifestyle brand and social media following—Markle just hit two million followers on Instagram—Knauf's comments respond to Markle's potential plans.

As she continues to dip her toe in various facets of the entertainment world, the tension of her relationship with the royals remains a hot topic.

The royal family has publicly addressed neither Knauf's interview nor Markle's recent social media activity. Observers continue to be alerted to any further developments in this saga.

Sustaining Bullying Accusations By Ex-Royal Aide

Jason Knauf, who worked closely with Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, also said in the interview that he still stands by the allegations first made in 2018.

Knauf said, "I wouldn't change anything," as he remembered the public scrutiny he faced last year when his allegations resurfaced. He added that the royal family must get used to it.

As per the New York Post, Knauf has previously alleged in a series of emails to the palace's human resources department that Markle bullied two of her personal assistants out of the household. Soon before Markle and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast in March 2021, his claims were spilled.

In messages to his friend, Knauf wrote, "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. " He also explained that the staff was "scared" and "terrified."

Through her representatives, Markle has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them a smear campaign against her character. Recently, it has been alleged that Markle creates a toxic work environment - with one insider likening her to "a dictator in high heels."

Knauf stated that despite the controversy, working for Markle and Harry was not all bad. He asked how he feels about their family, and he told 60 Minutes Australia: 'I wish them absolutely all the best.'

Knauf also touched on Prince William, who recently dealt with a pair of personal failures when both his wife and father came down with health issues in the same week.