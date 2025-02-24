Top Hollywood talent agency WME — with which Meghan Markle had had a prickly relationship — has apparently severed ties with the Duchess of Sussex, sources say.

While Markle, 43, has reportedly kept in touch with her day-to-day agents, a source told Page Six that she has not met with the head of WME, Ari Emanuel, since January 2023.

However, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly never made it, as an insider claimed she was too "demanding" and "difficult to work with."

However, a spokesperson for WME told Page Six that the agency continues to represent Markle and her group, adding, "WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell."

Although the agency claims to be still working with the former "Suits" actress, industry insiders claim the opposite.

An insider pointed to January 2024, immediately after the holidays, when Markle reportedly requested a meeting with complete plans and proposals. The request led to tensions, with a source alleging, "Ari was done with her." Another insider confirmed that account.

After signing with WME in April 2023, Markle remained under the purview of top agents for the firm, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, who oversee her projects.

Another source in Hollywood added, "I don't know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan's personal business."

Netflix Series on the Horizon & Trouble in Business

The rumored partnership termination comes as Markle prepares to premiere her new Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," next Tuesday. In addition to the show, the mom-of-two has been trying to rehabilitate her online presence, first by returning to Instagram and then by building her lifestyle brand.

Her business has not been immune to some bumps in the road. After a trademark application for Markle's name, "American Riviera Orchard," was published, her lifestyle line was relisted as "As Ever."

Markle and Prince Harry struggled to maintain a stable team, with ex-aides calling themselves the members of the self-dubbed "Sussex Survivors Club." Buckingham Palace also conducted an internal inquiry into claims that Markle bullied staff, but it was never made public.

However, former royal press secretary Jason Knauf revisited the claims, insisting to "60 Minutes Australia" that he still believed them when he made the allegations in 2018.

A different Vanity Fair report quoted a former staffer as saying Markle "was like a Mean Girls teenager."

At the same time, someone who worked with the B-list star on her "Archetypes" podcast for Spotify said the experience was "really, really, really awful" and "very painful."