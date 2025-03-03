At the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, filmmaker Sean Baker took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his film "Anora".

The win marks Baker's first Academy Award, capping off an impressive year for the film, which was nominated for six Oscars.

According to People, Baker, 54, accepted the award with gratitude. He began his speech by thanking the Academy: "This is crazy. Thank you to the Academy, thank you so much for this honor," he said as he stood at the podium.

He continued by expressing appreciation for his talented cast, acknowledging, "You elevated everything I wrote and made me look very good."

The most emotional part of Baker's speech came when he thanked the sex worker community, who played a significant role in informing "Anora."

"They have shared their stories, they have shared their life experience with me over the years," said Baker. "My deepest respect. Thank you. I share this with you."

"Anora" tells the story of a Brooklyn stripper, played by Mikey Madison, who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, played by Mark Eydelshteyn.

The film follows her as she is swept into a world of wealth and luxury but later faces the challenges posed by a family intent on tearing the couple apart.

The film has been widely praised for its authentic portrayal of the sex worker community and the complexities of the characters involved.

Sean Baker thanks the sex worker community while accepting his #Oscars award for best original screenplay for #Anora pic.twitter.com/qWAus2B5pQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Sean Baker Thanks Sex Worker Community and Film Team

Baker's win at the Oscars follows Anora's strong season, which included winning the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, a BAFTA, a Critics' Choice Award, and three Independent Spirit Awards. The film was also nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

In addition to his heartfelt words for the sex worker community, Baker thanked the film's producers, including Samantha Quan and Alex Coco, as well as Neon, FilmNation, Focus Features/Universal Pictures, and Le Pacte, Yahoo said.

He also expressed deep gratitude for the entire team that contributed to the success of the project.

Baker's focus on telling stories that highlight underrepresented individuals has been a defining element of his career.

From his breakthrough film Starlet in 2012 to Tangerine (filmed on an iPhone), Baker's body of work continues to center marginalized voices, including the sex worker community, as seen in Anora and his recent film Red Rocket.

Other films competing for Best Original Screenplay this year included "The Brutalist," written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, Jesse Eisenberg's "A Real Pain," "September 5" by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, and "The Substance" by Coralie Fargeat.

Despite the fierce competition, Baker's powerful story and script stood out, earning him the Oscar in a category filled with remarkable work.