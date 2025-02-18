In a daring tribute to Burt Reynolds' legendary 1972 Cosmopolitan centerfold, Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn recreated the iconic bearskin rug pose for the magazine's new Cosmo Centerfold series. This feature spotlights modern celebrities in bold and playful photoshoots inspired by pop culture history.

During the intimate interview with Cosmo, Eydelshteyn, 22, reflected on his rising career and the whirlwind experience of promoting Anora. "This press tour has been like swimming in this reality, and you don't know where—you're just swimming straight," he shared.

Mark Eydelshteyn was one of the breakout stars from 2024’s ‘Anora,’ and since then, he has captured the hearts of many onlookers (us included). https://t.co/bMgG9U5ab9 pic.twitter.com/3SURPuoV92 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 18, 2025

In Anora, directed by Sean Baker, Eydelshteyn plays Ivan, a Russian oligarch's son who marries Mikey Madison's character, Anora, to defy his family. The role marks his American film debut and has propelled him into the spotlight. He described the film as shifting from a romantic comedy to a road trip and, ultimately, a drama, reminiscent of classic Hollywood films.

His Cosmo shoot, however, was a different kind of challenge. "I'm very grateful to Cosmopolitan magazine that it's my most extremely nude in the soul way, not like nude," he said, emphasizing the vulnerability of revealing himself outside of a character.

Mark Eydelshteyn stuns for Cosmopolitan. pic.twitter.com/lwlBjp8BBn — Pop Truther (@poptruther) February 18, 2025

Eydelshteyn considers himself a romantic, believing that love and art are deeply intertwined. However, he admitted that his hectic career makes serious relationships difficult. "Unfortunately, it feels like it's not the time for a relationship," he explained.

Ending on a playful note, he invited Cosmo readers to weigh in on whether he should shave his chest hair. With his daring approach to both his career and self-expression, Eydelshteyn is proving to be an artist unafraid to push boundaries.