Elon Musk has recently confirmed the birth of his 14th child, marking a new chapter in his already large family.

The tech mogul welcomed his fourth child with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive. The announcement, made on social media by Zilis, revealed their son, Seldon Lycurgus, who Musk later confirmed with a simple heart emoji.

However, the birth news was met with a sharp reaction from Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson.

The 21-year-old, who legally dropped the Musk surname after coming out as transgender in 2022, took to social media to share her feelings.

Vivian posted a TikTok in which she referenced the odd way she found out about her father's new children.

In the video she previously shared, Vivian humorously expressed her disbelief at learning of her half-siblings on Reddit.

She quipped, "Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels... which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it's happened twice, right?"

According to People, Vivian took the time to stitch the clip with a more recent post about discovering the news of her father's 14th child.

In the updated TikTok, she humorously added, "This is already outdated nevermind," and sarcastically wrote, "Technically it was through Threads this time though."

Elon Musk’s 14th child was born to Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. They named him Seldon Lycurgus, a name that got people talking:



- Seldon: A sci-fi character who predicts the future.



- Lycurgus: A Spartan leader known for strength and order.



Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Speaks Out on Her Family's Expanding Circle

This reaction is the latest in a series of moments where Vivian has publicly discussed learning about Musk's growing family in unconventional ways. In addition to her half-sibling discoveries through social media, she has also shared the emotional toll these realizations have taken on her.

Elon Musk's growing family includes his first children with ex-wife Justine Wilson: twins Vivian and Griffin, aged 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, who are 19.

Following his relationship with singer Grimes, Musk expanded his family further with three children: X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Additionally, Musk shares twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, who was born in 2021. The couple welcomed their fourth child together, Arcadia, in early 2024.

In response to the birth announcement of their son Seldon, Zilis shared a heartfelt message on X, saying, "Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk confirmed the news with a heart emoji, though it's unclear exactly when the child was born.

Vivian's social media posts have captured attention as she continues to respond to the ongoing changes within her family. Her witty and candid reactions reveal a deeper, ongoing tension regarding her estrangement from Musk.

Despite her complicated relationship with her father, Vivian remains a vocal and relatable figure, sharing her experiences openly with the world.